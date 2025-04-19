A charity which provides rides for less-mobile people around Waverley has reached a green milestone.
The road to net zero is long but the numbers are adding up for Waverley hoppa Community Transport.
The good cause has reached a significant milestone as it’s recently taken delivery of its eighth electric bus.
Th acquisition means a quarter of its fleet is now electric – and brings the community transport provider closer to achieving its ambitious target of having half by 2030.
Buying a diesel equivalent would have been cheaper but the choice is all about helping the community and environment according to Richard Davies, general manager at hoppa.
He said: “When you consider that the upfront cost of buying an electric bus is around 30 per cent more than a diesel equivalent, I think that managing to switch 25 per cent of our fleet to electric is quite an achievement.
“That said, it has only been possible to do this because of the support we have received from external supporters for which we are very grateful.”
The charity’s eight electric vehicles have been generously funded by several groups and organisations with £34,850 coming from the UK government and its Rural England Prosperity Fund.
Funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy, a charge imposed on developers by local authorities, was given while Farnham Town Council also gave a handout.
Surrey County Council provided four vehicles and trustee Richard Knight also swung into action as he fundraised for hoppa during his captaincy at Hindhead Golf Club.
Contributions have also come from grant-giving organisations like Community Foundation Surrey, SUEZ, the Co-op and the Shanley Foundation.
Mr Davies added: “Although we are thrilled to be 25 per cent electric, 2025 marks the next leg of our journey and our quest to get to 50 per cent electric in five years.
“So we would love to hear from anybody who knows of potential sources of funding for green initiatives or any business that wants to be more visible – our buses are seen by thousands – and to align itself with an initiative that benefits the environment and members of the community.”
Waverley hoppa Community Transport provides door to door transport for people who do not have access to any other means of travel.
The service provides a vital lifeline as it enables people to remain independent by being able to shop, participate in social opportunities, and get to essential medical appointments.
For more information or to register to use the service, visit www.hoppa.org.uk or call 01428 681701.
*Waverley Hoppa Community Transport has also launched a recruitment drive to help with school runs.
Drivers are needed to take some of their younger customers to school with positions being offered on a part-time basis.
“We are looking to recruit drivers to pick up our youngster customers from their homes and take them safely to school,” said a spokesperson for the charity.
“The term-time-only hours are 7 to 9am and 2 to 5pm.”
Anyone interested should call Richard or Andy on 01428 681701.