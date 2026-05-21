Surrey-based Hogs Back Brewery hosted its now traditional finish of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) on Sunday, 17 May, bringing to a close a record-breaking weekend.
Some 1,402 riders registered for the 35-mile Surrey Hills ride, making it the largest in the UK, Europe and North America, and tying equal-second globally with Hyderabad, behind the leader, Buenos Aires.
The ride has raised a staggering £107,000, propelling it up the global fundraising leaderboard to its current third place, just behind Bournemouth & Poole and New York. With money still coming in, the final total is expected to exceed £120,000.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photograph of TV show Mad Men’s character Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm, astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.
The customary array of dapper dressing and tweed was on display alongside classic and vintage-style motorcycles, with many riders sporting striking moustaches as a nod to Movember, the leading global charity focused on changing the face of men’s health, for which the DGR raises funds.
Proudly leading the cavalcade was Ride Host Nigel Gower on the Hogs Back Brewery’s custom-built Battistini Beer Engine motorbike, complete with beer barrel sidecar and pillion passengers Lisa Rixon and Boston terrier, Darcy.
The machine, commissioned in 2006, marked its return to the road last year at this event, having lovingly been coaxed back to life by Nigel.
Spectators lined the streets to see the spectacle from its Guildford High Street start, and crowds gathered along the route to cheer the riders on as word spread about the approaching bikes.
From villages and pubs to roadside gathering points, supporters turned out in huge numbers, waving, applauding and helping create an atmosphere that riders described as truly unforgettable.
Special thanks are due to the fantastic crowds gathered outside The Olive Tree at Sutton Green, where supporters waving flags and cheering the riders past created one of the most memorable moments of the day.
Many more congregated at the Hogs Back Brewery, where 2,500 riders and guests alike were able to enjoy the live music, led by Gavin Thomas, and a glass of freshly poured Hogs Back’s Little Swine Alcohol Free Pale Ale.
Representatives from Movember came along to see the event first hand.
Meanwhile, Guildford charity the Prostate Project was offering on-the-spot PSA blood tests, to screen for prostate cancer, with Hogs Back Brewery’s executive chairman and patron of Prostate Project, Rupert Thompson, one of the first to be tested.
The DGR marked the finale of the Revival Weekend hosted by the brewery, with more than 950 guests enjoying a classic rock double bill on Friday’s tribute band night from The Fleetwood Collective and the KT Bush Band.
DGR operations manager Europe, Middle East and Africa, Derek Knipscheer, rode over from The Netherlands to soak up the atmosphere. Saturday saw over 1,300 visitors to the Surrey Hills Artisan Market.
Managing director Hogs Back Brewery, Miles Chesterman, said: “We are immensely proud of hosting the Revival Weekend. It is testament to all the hard work of the team and support from our partners – Farnborough International, The British Motor Show and Kingsfield Academy.
“For a ride of this size to have helped raise over £107,000 and counting for Movember just shows how the local community can come together for the force of good.
“We still have our eye on that number one global fundraising spot next year, so watch out New York!”
The 2027 Revival Weekend will be celebrated at the brewery from 14–16 May.
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