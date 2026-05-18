Haslemere is mourning the loss of Cllr John Edward Robini, a tireless public servant whose life of policing and politics left a lasting mark on the community he loved.
Cllr Robini, who served Haslemere at town, borough and county council level, died on Friday, May 1. A former Surrey Police officer with more than four decades of service, he was a well-known and respected figure across the area, recognised for his unwavering commitment to community safety and civic life. A celebration of his life is being planned, with further details to be announced.
At the time of his death, he was a “triple-hatted” councillor, representing residents on Haslemere Town Council, Waverley Borough Council and Surrey County Council. He had previously served as Haslemere Town Mayor from 2019 to 2021, later becoming Mayor of Waverley, roles in which he was widely praised for his steady leadership and visible presence during the Covid pandemic.
Born on December 13, 1948 and educated in Chobham, John began his working life training as a toolmaker at Farnborough ARE College. He later held a number of roles, including managing a gentlemen’s outfitters, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for quality and presentation.
In 1972 he joined the Surrey Police, serving as a local officer in Witley, where he lived with his first wife Linda and their two daughters. His policing career spanned more than 30 years and included being among the first officers on scene at the Guildford bombings in 1974, an experience that stayed with him throughout his life. He also supported major national operations, including policing duties during the miners’ strike.
After retiring from the force, Cllr Robini continued his public service for a further 14 years as Waverley’s Crime Prevention Officer, where he earned commendations for partnership working and helped lead initiatives on community safety. He also hosted a weekly crime prevention slot on Delta Radio, which proved so successful it was later broadcast nationally.
His commitment to local life saw him become Chairman of Witley Parish Council before moving to Haslemere in 2001. There he married Jacquie Keen and became stepfather to her daughters Amanda and Luan, and later step-Grandfather to their children Hannah, Jade, Mason and Lauren.
He was elected to Waverley Borough Council, serving on the Executive with responsibility for community safety and young people, before later returning to frontline local politics and securing election to Surrey County Council.
Throughout his career, Cllr Robini was known for his strong support of local organisations, charities and volunteers, and for his deep-rooted commitment to Haslemere and Shottermill.
Fellow councillor Oli Leach paid tribute, saying: “John was the very reason I joined Haslemere Town Council; his commitment and dedication to our town were truly inspirational. When I first joined, John mentored me through my first year and helped me on the journey to where I am today. He was also meant to be my standing partner for the new West Surrey council.
“John's death is a massive loss to Haslemere. While not everyone always agreed with him, often for political reasons, everyone knew that in his heart were the Haslemere and Shottermill communities he was elected to represent. I will endeavour to make John’s ideas for our town a prominent part of the decisions we make for years to come.”
John is survived by his wife, Cllr Jacquie Keen, and leaves behind a lasting legacy of public service, community leadership and dedication to the town he served throughout his life.
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