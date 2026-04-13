Fourteen-year-old Dexter Olejarka will become the youngest chef in the 22-year history of the Alresford Watercress Festival when he appears there on May 17.
He creates dishes alongside his father Greg in the Crane Feasts food truck, inspired by American barbecue and global street food. Cooking has been a passion for him since the age of five.
At the Alresford Watercress Festival, Dexter intends to cook lamb shoulder, pickled shallot and watercress pesto. His culinary heroes include Michelin Star chefs Adam Smith and Steve Drake.
Dexter, of Four Marks, will be on the cookery stage at 11am. He will be introduced by Natasha Dochniak from Hampshire Fare, who will host the cookery theatre for the first time.
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