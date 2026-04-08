A Transatlantic tale about friendship gone wrong is winging its way to Petersfield.
The Winton Players have promised theatregoers a night of “killer comedy” as they’re bringing The Unfriend to Festival Hall.
Expect plenty of laughter, shocks and razor-sharp comedy in their spring production penned by Steven Moffat.
The story centres on holidaying couple Peter and Debbie and their befriending of the wonderfully outrageous Elsa.
They promise to stay in touch with the “Trump-loving widow” from Denver but when Elsa invites herself to London, a quick online search reveals a chilling truth.
Performances take place at 7.30pm on April 23 to 25 with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
Tickets from 01730 264182, One Tree Books or www.thefestivalhall.co.uk
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