In an exceptional exploration of one of Britain’s greatest actors, Zeb Soanes will bring the life of Sir Alec Guinness to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on February 25 at 7.30pm.
Zeb’s Two Halves of Guinness show marks the 25th anniversary of Sir Alec’s death after a career comprising nearly 70 plays, 50 films, more than a dozen television dramas and two Oscars.
Sir Alec’s career spanned Shakespeare, Ealing comedies and Hollywood classics, yet he feared he would only be remembered for one role - Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.
Two Halves of Guinness is a witty, heartfelt tour through Sir Alec’s extraordinary life and career - his encounters with John Gielgud, Shakespeare, the greats of stage and screen, and the galaxy of stars who shaped his journey.
Broadcaster and actor Zeb Soanes stars as Sir Alec Guinness. Known as one of the most recognisable voices in the UK through his years on Radio 4 (Today Programme, Shipping Forecast) and now on Classic FM, Soanes also acted in numerous BBC radio dramas alongside David Warner, Toby Jones and Simon Russell Beale.
When Soanes was 17 he wrote a letter of admiration to Sir Alec Guinness - his hero - and received a neatly hand-written reply within a week, wishing him luck in his career.
Decades later Soanes embodies Sir Alec on stage, lending his rich voice and virtuosity to recall the legendary actor and the unforgettable figures who shaped his career.
Zeb said: “Alec Guinness had an enigmatic quality that drew you into his performances - to join him in whichever game he was playing.
“His ability to inhabit such a vast array of characters, exploring the many faces of himself, was hugely appealing to me when I was growing up and inspired me to pursue a career in acting.
“Now, 25 years since his death, it is a delight to celebrate his remarkable talent - and in many of the theatres he knew.”
Written by Mark Burgess (Einstein in Cromer with David Suchet, The Wrong Hero, A King’s Speech for Radio 4), the play combines Burgess’ sharp storytelling with the seasoned hand of director Selina Cadell (Twelfth Night, Uncle Vanya at the Donmar Warehouse, Great Expectations at the Garrick Theatre and Hamlet starring Eddie Izzard).
Set design is by Lee Newby (Starter for Ten with the Birmingham Rep at the Bristol Old Vic, Barnum at the Watermill Theatre and The Last Five Years at the Garrick Theatre) and music is by Eliza Thompson, whose credits span film, television and theatre, including The Madness of King George (1994), The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) and Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet.
Produced by Julian Bird for Green Room Ents, Two Halves of Guinness offers a rare chance to rediscover one of Britain’s finest actors beyond the Jedi robe, with wit, warmth and theatrical imagination. This show is suitable for those aged 14 and above. For tickets, priced from £29 (concessions from £15), call the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre box office on 01483 440000 or visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/
