The Furrow Collective will perform for Grayshott Folk Club in its Christmas Special at Grayshott Village Hall on December 13 at 7.30pm.
This English/Scottish band consists of four talented and individually prominent performers - Lucy Farrell (viola, vocals, saw), Rachel Newton (harp, fiddle, vocals), Emily Portman (banjo, concertina, vocals) and Alasdair Roberts (guitars, vocals).
The band formed in 2013, drawn together by a shared love of the traditional song and balladry of England, Scotland and beyond, and an open, intuitive approach to collaboration.
They were the Radio 2 Folk Group of the Year in 2017, the same year Rachel Newton won the Radio 2 Folk Musician of the Year award.
They are promising a seasonal show with plenty of atmosphere - eerie story-songs and carols that revel in the strange and wonderful traditions of the British Isles, featuring spine-tingling harmonies and masterful storytelling.
For tickets, priced £20, visit Grayshott post office, call Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096 or visit https://www.ents24.com/hindhead-events/grayshott-village-hall/grayshott-folk-club-introduces-the-furrow-collective/7369824
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.