Like all good fairy tales, Into the Woods begins with “once upon a time” — but do its characters really get a “happily ever after”?
Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods is what happens when all your favourite fairy-tale characters get tangled up in one story, make a series of questionable life choices, and then have to deal with the fallout. Think Grimm’s Fairy Tales meets group therapy — with songs and a lot of comedy.
The Haslemere Players’ latest production, co-directed by husband-and-wife team Hughie and Jessi O’Donnell, is funny, poignant and packed with heart. At its centre are the Baker (Ricky J Dyer) and his Wife (Chloe Johnson-Jones), whose longing for a child sets them on a chaotic quest to lift a Witch’s curse. Along the way, they meet Cinderella (Alexandra Boult), Jack (Alfie Barton), Little Red Riding Hood (Amelie Baseley), Rapunzel (Christina Howell) and a delightfully menacing Witch (Dawn Stephens).
The first act grants everyone’s wishes — but Act Two asks what happens after “happily ever after”. Like in life, the fairy tales we know unravel as marriage, grief and moral grey areas take centre stage.
“If you have any questions about life, you can find the answers in Into the Woods,” says Hughie O’Donnell. “It’s profound, real and uplifting.”
Despite being one of the Players’ cheapest productions, the homemade set and costumes are gorgeous — a testament to community creativity and teamwork.
“It was a great community effort,” adds Jessi O’Donnell. “Even for kids, the darker themes are tackled in a strong, beautiful way.”
Standout performances come from Stephens as the Witch, Barton as Jack and Baseley as Little Red, each combining comedy with genuine emotion, but every single performer made the show a must-see. Beautifully staged, darkly funny and unexpectedly moving, this Into the Woods is a triumph for the Haslemere Players — proof that local theatre is alive, ambitious and full of stars.
Watch Into the Woods at Haslemere Hall from October 28 to November 1, 7.30pm nightly, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
