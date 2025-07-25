It’s panto time in Bordon – oh yes it is, really – as a theatre company will soon lift the curtain on its summer production, writes Louis Muddle.
Come and let your hair down and watch Rapunzel at the Phoenix with Pumpkin Pantos holding 11am and 2.30pm performances at the Station Road venue on August 9.
The company behind the enchanting pantomime are renowned for their crowd-pleasing productions with Josh Dixon and David Louch also set for a homecoming show.
The dynamic duo first met at the Phoenix and are buzzing to perform in front of a home crowd.
Expect a high-energy show packed with toe-tapping tunes, outrageous costumes and plenty of audience participation, for tickets and more details visit https://www.pumpkinpantos.co.uk
