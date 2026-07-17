Art lovers can follow Philip Colbert's journey through pop culture, technology, art history and more in The Lost Gardens of Lobsteropolis at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking.
Philip creates a bold and exuberant visual universe and is best known for his iconic lobster character. The exhibition presents large scale paintings and immersive environments that combine art history, popular culture and the imagery of contemporary digital life.
His work is energetic, humorous and visually saturated, offering a playful but sharply observed reflection on how images circulate and accumulate meaning today.
Philip’s lobster becomes a guide through shifting cultural landscapes where past and present intermingle. Joyful and visually spectacular, the exhibition reflects on how images shape our understanding of the world and how artists continually reinvent the stories we tell about ourselves.
At the heart of the exhibition is a monumental new painting that stages a fantastical journey through myth, technology and contemporary visual culture. Colbert’s striking flower paintings and shaped canvases extend this playful world, reworking traditional subjects with graphic intensity.
Born in Scotland in 1979, and now living and working in London, Philip Colbert completed an MA in philosophy at the University of St Andrews. He developed a distinctive practice that draws on the legacy of early pop artists such as Richard Hamilton, Roy Lichtenstein and James Rosenquist.
His paintings fuse references to Old Master compositions and modernist art with the everyday symbols of mass culture, all narrated through the eyes of his lobster persona. Colbert has been championed by figures including Charles Saatchi and Simon de Pury.
The Lost Gardens of Lobsteropolis invites audiences to explore how art history and contemporary culture collide in Colbert’s imaginative world.
The exhibition will run from July 25 until November 1 and admission is included in the price of a day pass, which costs £14.50.
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