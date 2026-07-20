Finding the write card has never been easier, with a handmade charity greeting card sale coming to Haslemere Methodist Church next month.

The Hand-Made Charity Card Event will take place on Saturday, August 1, giving visitors the chance to pick up unique handcrafted greeting cards from just £1.50 while supporting five charities.

Alongside the cards, tea and coffee will be served, offering the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and enjoy a relaxed morning.

Organiser Robert Noble said: “Meet up with your friends there and get unique greeting cards. There are five charities represented, so you will not be disappointed.”

The event runs from 10.15am to 11.45am and promises a warm community atmosphere while raising money for worthwhile causes.