Finding the write card has never been easier, with a handmade charity greeting card sale coming to Haslemere Methodist Church next month.
Organiser Robert Noble said: “Meet up with your friends there and get unique greeting cards. There are five charities represented, so you will not be disappointed.”
The event runs from 10.15am to 11.45am and promises a warm community atmosphere while raising money for worthwhile causes.
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