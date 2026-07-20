Fears that Haslemere’s Fairground Car Park could become a site for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) enforcement have been quashed by Waverley Borough Council.
Residents raised concerns after new signs appeared at Wey Hill Car Park, with some questioning whether the changes marked the start of a new enforcement system.
One resident warned the restrictions could unfairly affect commuters travelling to London, who may leave early in the morning and return after long working days.
But Waverley has confirmed there are no plans to introduce ANPR at the car park, with enforcement continuing to be carried out by Civil Enforcement Officers.
The council said the new signs reflect updated parking rules already brought in under a Traffic Regulation Order.
While the car park remains free, motorists now face different restrictions depending on where they park.
The long-stay section allows vehicles to park from Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 6.30pm, for a maximum of 12 hours.
The short-stay section has a four-hour limit, with drivers unable to return within four hours.
Waverley said the changes were made after concerns that long stays in the short-stay area were preventing shoppers and visitors from finding spaces close to Wey Hill businesses.
The council also said overnight commuter parking had reduced the availability of spaces in the long-stay section for other users.
A council spokesperson said: “While the council is undertaking trials of ANPR technology at some locations to better understand parking usage and compliance patterns and to help inform back-office processes and patrol deployment, there are currently no plans to trial or introduce ANPR at Wey Hill Car Park.”
The changes follow a public consultation launched in September 2025, with the updated Traffic Regulation Order coming into force in April this year.
Waverley said the parking changes are separate from any future redevelopment plans for Wey Hill Car Park.
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