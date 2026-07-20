Farnborough International Airshow kicked off yesterday as a record 1,636 exhibitors descended on the airport to showcase the latest technology and innovation in the aerospace and defence industry.
The two-year wait is finally over. While people across Farnborough, Farnham and Aldershot have already had a sneak peek at what's to come this week by looking skywards, visitors from around the world are now getting their first taste of the 2026 show.
Organisers and airport staff have put in a monumental effort to get the site ready, with this year's footprint stretching across more than 500,000 square metres and temporary structures extending for more than two kilometres when placed end to end. More than 4,000 contractors have supported the build, alongside 99 official suppliers.
The flying display got under way on Monday, July 20, just after 1pm with a jump by the British Army's Red Devils parachute display team, drawing crowds to look skywards as they descended over the airfield. The Monday programme also featured the USAF's F-35A demonstration team and Vertical Aerospace's VA-1X electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Also taking to the skies were the Airbus A350-1000, Embraer C-390 Millennium and Bombardier Global 8000, alongside fast-jet appearances by the Italian Air Force's Eurofighter Typhoon and the colourful Fursan Al Emarat display team.
Cllr Gareth Williams said: “I think the importance of this event is much more around the conversations that happen inside the event itself. It is about the fact that we're demonstrating that Farnborough and Aldershot are an important technological hub for aerospace and defence.
"It's part of who we are and our DNA. Defence and aerospace are intrinsic to what we are as a town. We continue to demonstrate that we are the centre of British aviation as the birthplace of aviation and technological innovation here.”
Sarah Marshall, venue director of Farnborough International, said: “One of the really great things is that today we've seen the first official take-off and landing of an eVTOL, and that's the first time that's happened in the UK – another Farnborough first.
“I'm looking forward to Friday's Pioneers of Tomorrow. The activations that we've got in store are really going to hopefully blow people's minds. There's a 20% increase in aircraft on static display and in the flying programme this year. Our Friday display is going to be like the olden days, obviously within the strict limits of course."
The show, held every two years at Farnborough Airport, is one of the world's largest gatherings for the aerospace and defence sectors, drawing exhibitors, buyers and enthusiasts from across the globe for a week of flying displays, business deals and technology unveilings.
For residents of Farnham and the surrounding villages, the airshow has become a familiar sight every two years. But the event is known as much for the noise and spectacle overhead as for the economic boost it brings to the wider area during the build-up and show week.
The influx of 100,000 visitors is expected to give a welcome boost to hotels, restaurants, pubs and taxi firms across the district, while exhibition halls and hospitality chalets become the setting for product launches and business deals throughout the week.
Rushmoor Borough Council has confirmed that road closures and parking restrictions will remain in place locally for the duration of the show, and residents are being urged to plan journeys in the area in advance.
While Monday to Thursday remain trade-only days, the show concludes on Friday with Pioneers of Tomorrow, its dedicated public day aimed at inspiring young people into aerospace careers, with free entry for under-21s, students and apprentices.
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