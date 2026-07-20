The flying display got under way on Monday, July 20, just after 1pm with a jump by the British Army's Red Devils parachute display team, drawing crowds to look skywards as they descended over the airfield. The Monday programme also featured the USAF's F-35A demonstration team and Vertical Aerospace's VA-1X electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Also taking to the skies were the Airbus A350-1000, Embraer C-390 Millennium and Bombardier Global 8000, alongside fast-jet appearances by the Italian Air Force's Eurofighter Typhoon and the colourful Fursan Al Emarat display team.