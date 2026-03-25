The Watercress Line will be hosting its Spring Steam Gala from April 24 to 26.
There will be a packed programme of historic locomotives, behind-the-scenes tours and activities along the heritage railway’s scenic ten-mile route.
At the heart of the gala is a thrilling line-up of locomotives including the railway’s home fleet and visiting heritage engines.
Steam enthusiasts and families can ride behind a variety of iconic locomotives operating an intensive timetable across the line.
Among the visiting locomotives is BR Standard 5 Class No. 73156, appearing courtesy of the Great Central Railway and The Bolton Steam Locomotive Company.
This much-loved locomotive will be a highlight for visitors - she entered service in 1957 at Neasden and completed 325,000 miles of service. Locomotive 73156 is one of 172 BR Standard 5MT engines built and one of just five preserved.
Also joining the line-up is the remarkable Furness Railway No. 20, courtesy of the Furness Railway Trust. Built in 1863, she provided long service at the Barrow Steelworks before being saved for preservation.
As Britain’s oldest working standard-gauge steam locomotive, her appearance at the gala is a rare opportunity to see a true Victorian veteran operating on a heritage railway.
Another great visiting locomotive will be Austerity Tank Engine No. 68067, which will be appearing courtesy of the Great Central Railway.
Originally built for the War Department as WD 75091, the locomotive later worked for the National Coal Board under the name Robert before entering preservation in 1982. Following restoration at the Great Central Railway, it was renumbered 68067 and repainted in classic British Railways black livery.
These locomotives will be joined by favourites from the Watercress Line’s home fleet, including S15 Class No. 506, the much-loved LMS Class 2MT Ivatt No. 41312, and the railway’s flagship Merchant Navy Class No. 35005 Canadian Pacific.
Across the three days visitors can enjoy unlimited travel behind these historic locomotives while exploring the Watercress Line’s beautifully preserved heritage stations between Alresford and Alton.
The gala’s additional activities include the chance to operate the DS58 steam crane under supervision - bookable for an extra cost - explore the engineering works at Ropley to see steam restoration in action with free guided tours, take a trip on Queen Mary brake van rides, enjoy the delightful miniature railway and see the goods shed exhibition at Medstead & Four Marks station.
Visitors can also browse railway society stands at Ropley and the Alresford gift shop, and enjoy refreshments from the station buffets and kiosks
Watercress Line chief executive Rebecca Dalley said: “Our Spring Steam Gala is always one of the highlights of our events calendar and this year promises to be particularly special.
“With an exciting line-up of guest and home-fleet locomotives, visitors will have the chance to see and ride behind some truly historic engines while enjoying everything our heritage railway has to offer.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for a memorable celebration of steam this spring.”
To book tickets for the event visit https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/spring-steam-gala/
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