A stage production of Before I Go To Sleep is coming to the Woking Theatre next year.
The show, produced by Josh Andrews, is based on a 2011 book by S J Watson which was adapted into a hit film starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth in 2014.
Starring actor, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher - who has previously appeared in The Girl On The Train, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and 2:22 A Ghost Story - as protagonist Christine, this gripping adaptation is written by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Loveday Ingram.
They were the creative team behind last year’s stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train.
Giovanna Fletcher said: “I read the international best-selling novel Before I Go To Sleep and was hooked, so I can’t wait to take this play to the stage in 2027 on our UK and Ireland tour.
“It’s a thrilling, chilling and captivating story that I know audiences will love. I’m also chuffed to be working with Rachel Wagstaff and Loveday Ingram again - the three of us loved working on The Girl On The Train together last year and are very happy to be reunited.”
S J Watson said: "Before I Go To Sleep has lived many lives I never expected - and this feels like one of the most exciting yet. I can't think of a better team to bring Christine's story to the stage.”
Further casting for this tense and fast-paced psychological thriller will be announced soon. Lighting design will be by Tony nominee Jason Taylor.
This gripping production delves into the story of Christine, who appears to have an idyllic life - with one terrible exception.
Every night, when she goes to sleep, she loses her memory. Every morning she wakes up remembering nothing from the last 20 years of her life - not even the loving husband lying next to her.
As she desperately tries to piece her life back together, hidden and terrifying truths begin to emerge, forcing her to question everything and everyone around her.
Exploring the fragility of memory, identity and trust, Before I Go To Sleep is set to be a thrilling stage production packed with suspense, shocking revelations and edge of the seat twists that will keep the audience gripped until its devastating climax.
Before I Go To Sleep will be staged at the Woking Theatre from February 16 to 20. There will be performances at 7.30pm each night, and at 2.30pm on February 17 and 20. For tickets, priced from £20.80, visit www.atgtickets.com
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