The Open Road will lead to the Tilford Institute as The Tilbourne Players are taking to the stage with Wind in the Willows.
David Brace and Rob Durrant have assembled a “very talented cast” for their take on the classic Kenneth Grahame tale about life on the riverbank.
Alan Bennett’s adaptation of the play, sparkling with wit and emphasising his love of the English language, makes it so endearing and evokes a long-forgotten past where picnics and river trips were the ultimate pastime.
Theatregoers can get reacquainted with Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad in an “impressive and appealing” show that runs from November 26 to 29.
Performances at 7.30pm with 2pm matinee on the Saturday, tickets £13 from
