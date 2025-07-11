Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Someone you work with or live with is keen to persuade you of the validity of their views. Conflicts over belongings or joint finances early on, might feel worrying at the time but these are likely to be forgotten about by the end of the week.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Your daily schedule will face disruptions due to power cuts, computer crashes, cancelled meetings and other people’s inability to carry out their job properly. Be patient and remember that things can only get better.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Explore opportunities to increase your income. Don't shy away from bold ideas that might open doors to new job prospects. Keep an eye out for ways to boost your earnings and remember to exercise caution while shopping, as this can lead to overspending.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Something that is going on in the background is starting to trouble you. Your instinct is to try to resolve it as soon as possible. However, this won’t be easily fixed purely for the reason you aren’t aware of all the details.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
It will be fun to meet up with others for coffee, in group gatherings, in classrooms and workshops. Conversations will lift your mood. One person in particular seems eager to see you. Meeting someone who inspires you will give you lots to think about.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Get involved in sporting and group events. Explore the arts, enjoy the entertainment scene and make the most of family outings. If you haven’t had a lot of time for your loved ones recently, think about taking a short break together at the end of the week.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Take part in conversations rather than observing from the sidelines. What you say will make an impact particularly on like-minded colleagues and family members. This is largely due to the passion and energy you bring to your words.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your contribution to an important project will reflect well on you. You know what you are doing, you have skills that are appreciated and your outlook radiates success. You might hesitate when offered a chance to travel for work.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Take any chance you get to spend time with your loved ones, particularly your partner and your closest friends. You will also enjoy taking part in community events when everyone will seem so knowledgeable.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Take another look at a job vacancy that would allow you to broaden your horizons through travel or further education. If you were offered a similar opportunity in the past and this didn’t come to anything, consider giving it another go.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
News received early on will uplift you. Arrangements made with a female friend will feel especially positive. Through some long and interesting conversations you will gain a deeper understanding of life’s complexities. Take this chance to meet up with friends and take part in group activities.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Think twice before making any major purchases. Is this needed? Can you afford it? Check your change when using cash while shopping and keep an eye on your bank statements. You might also sense a need to protect your belongings from loss or theft.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.