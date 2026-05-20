Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Fast-moving Gemini energy sharpens your mind and fills life with ideas, conversations and quick decisions. You may finally say what has long been on your mind. Meanwhile, steady effort keeps you moving forward. The Full Moon inspires bold steps towards travel, learning or a cherished long-term dream.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Steady progress continues in areas you’ve carefully nurtured. Clear communication helps resolve old misunderstandings, easing tension at home and work. This gives you more room to pursue personal aims. A reassuring new friendship offers warmth, support and a growing sense that something genuine is taking shape.
Gemini (May22/June21)
With so much energy still in your sign, you attract people and possibilities with ease. This is the ideal time to think seriously about the month ahead. Clarify what you truly want and then decide how to make it happen. Purpose turns opportunity into progress.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You may prefer to stay behind the scenes for now, working quietly or independently. This reflective phase suits you and offers valuable time for planning. With your birthday approaching, there is no need to rush. Let life unfold gently while you think ahead and prepare for what comes next.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A long-term arrangement may come to an end, yet this clears space for something creative from the past to return. Friendships and shared plans become more active and uplifting. Supportive people remind you how valued you are, helping you express yourself more freely and leave hesitation behind.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You know your own mind and won’t be swayed by others, however well-meaning they may be. Trusting your instincts serves you well now. If a new task comes from your boss, the compromises needed are small compared with the benefits. Following your own judgement brings steady progress.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Life feels busy and varied, and you may be standing on the edge of a whole new experience. Travel, legal, medical or media matters keep you interested. You’re also wondering what could bring both happiness and substantial income. Exploring this question may lead somewhere very promising.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You are encouraged to loosen your grip on something you’ve examined too closely. A moment of honesty brings relief and fresh perspective. Practical concerns steady you, while a later realisation about your own worth strengthens confidence. This helps you make an important professional decision with greater certainty.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
A major transition is underway, and peace comes when you stop resisting it. Letting go of a relationship, job or old chapter is never easy, especially with fond memories attached. Yet your future happiness depends on releasing what has run its course and trusting new joy will follow.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You have much to do and are eager to approach it efficiently. Organisation becomes a strong priority and it makes sense to gather the best tools, information and support available. A well-prepared approach helps you handle responsibilities smoothly and achieve excellent results as one month closes and another begins.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Being asked to lead or preside over something important means a great deal to you. Others respect your abilities and leadership. This is your moment to let creativity shine. Social and artistic opportunities bring joy, and your natural sparkle is impossible to miss. Enjoy being exactly who you are.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Reflection helps you see clearly who and what truly supports your peace of mind. Home, family and familiar places feel especially nurturing. A heartfelt conversation eases an old concern, and by week’s end a quiet insight shows how far you’ve come. Move gently and refuse to be hurried.
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