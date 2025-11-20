Farnborough Airport has submitted a new planning application to Rushmoor Borough Council, confirming it wants to keep its annual limit of 50,000 flights but increase the number of weekend and bank-holiday movements.
The airport is seeking to raise the non-weekday cap from 8,900 to 13,500 flights a year.
It says the figure reflects how the airport already operates, with about 27 per cent of flights taking place on non-weekdays since 2016.
The application also sets out changes intended to allow newer aircraft to operate at the site. These include a proposal to increase the number of non-weekday flights by heavier aircraft in the restricted 50 to 80-tonne category from 270 to 405 a year.
Aircraft between 50 and 55 tonnes that meet the strictest noise standards would no longer count towards the restricted quota. The maximum permitted weight of 80 tonnes would remain.
The airport says the new application has been shaped by consultation feedback and includes several adjustments in response.
These include widening the area covered by the social value fund for households under aircraft at less than 4,000 feet, reviewing air-quality monitoring, drawing up a local procurement strategy, and preparing a skills and employment plan.
Simon Geere, chief executive of Farnborough Airport, said: “We recognise the importance of consulting with local residents and stakeholders in developing this new planning application.
“We are grateful to the community for their constructive engagement and valuable feedback, which have played a key role in shaping our final application, now submitted to Rushmoor Borough Council.
“We remain committed to ongoing dialogue and will continue to work closely with residents, community representatives, and elected officials in and around Farnborough as the Application progresses.”
The non-weekday operating hours of 8am to 8pm are unchanged under the proposals.
The application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal under reference 25/00615/REV. Further updates will be published on www.farnboroughairport2040.com
