A dad flew his daughter to Lanzarote for a day on the beach - and spent under £100 on the trip.
After daughter, Wiktoria, 19, said she wanted to take a trip to London to go shopping, he said he reckoned he could find her a better day out.
He booked £60 return flights to Lanzarote Airport which would give them six hours on the sunny coast before returning back to the UK.
The father-daughter duo flew out on November 11 and Wiktoria went off to do some shopping at the local fashion shops and markets - while Aleksander lounged on the beach.
The trip cost under £100 per person and they were home by midnight - and Aleksander said Wiktoria enjoyed it so much that she's keen to try another 'extreme day trip' in the future.
Aleksander, a retail employee trainer, said: "My daughter said she wanted to go shopping - I said 'give me a day and let me check something on the internet'.
"I came back and offered her a day trip to Lanzarote to do her shopping at the markets instead - and she said 'why not?'.
"While she went off shopping, I listened to music and flew my drone on the beach - I enjoyed some peace and quiet time in the sun.
"It's not for everyone and people will say I'm crazy for the trip - but it was what I needed to calm my mind."
Aleksander booked the EasyJet tickets three days before travelling and the pair set off, flying at 7am from Gatwick after paying £15 for a day's parking.
They arrived and got a £1.20 bus straight to Puerto Del Carmen where Aleksander parked himself on the beach while his daughter went off to shop for knock-off designer handbags.
Aleksander brought one small bag containing nothing more than a towel, his phone, passport, a powerbank, an empty water bottle, some headphones and his drone.
He relaxed in the sun for four hours, listening to music and flying his drone to take aerial photos of the coast.
He stopped at a Chinese takeaway to to buy a £10 Chicken Chow Mein which he said fuelled him for the day, and just stuck to drinking water to keep costs low.
He said: "It was on a budget, I'm not talking champagne and all-inclusive drinks.
"I just spent time on the beach, listened to my music, flew my drone and enjoyed the sun.
"I just relaxed, it's like meditation, you don't need much more than that."
They departed after six hours in Lanzarote to catch their return flight at WHAT TIME - with Wiktoria having picked up all the items she wanted, and Aleksander having soaked up some Vitamin D.
They landed back on UK soil around 10:30pm and, while they were tired, they said they loved the day.
Aleksander said: "If you spent a day in London it would cost more than I spent.
"In the present time, a lot is going on, the price of everything is increasing and everyone has work pressure.
"Sometimes you just need a few minutes to yourself, however you get it."
COST OF THE TRIP:
Return flights - £60
Parking at airport - £15
Bus - £3
Chinese food - £10
Souvenir magnet - £1
= £99
