More than 300 young players and their families from Farnham Rugby Club Minis headed to the West Country for their annual tour, this year embracing a jungle adventure theme.
With more than 600 people travelling in total, the weekend combined rugby, fancy dress and family fun, as players from under-6s to under-11s took part in a series of festivals against local Devon teams.
The tour began with a visit to Chard RFC in Somerset, a familiar and welcoming host club, where the Minis enjoyed a full day of competitive rugby. Off the pitch, the jungle theme came to life with safari-style costumes, a coaches’ dance-off and plenty of energetic team spirit.
Families stayed at Ladram Bay, making the most of the site’s facilities including the swimming pool, crazy golf and evening entertainment, before rounding off the day with a themed Jungle Tour party.
On Sunday, the teams travelled to Exmouth for a second rugby festival, bringing the action-packed weekend to a close.
Nick Briggs, Farnham Rugby Club Minis tour sponsorship manager, said the event was about far more than rugby results.
“The jungle theme really captured everyone’s imagination and created a fantastic atmosphere throughout the weekend,” he said. “It gave young players the chance to build confidence, form friendships and represent their club with pride.”
The tour was supported by Birdworld, strengthening a growing partnership between the two Farnham-based organisations, both of which promote family engagement, learning and outdoor activity.
Woodies Wheeler-Bennet, marketing manager at Birdworld, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the Minis on their Jungle Tour. The teamwork, encouragement and enjoyment shown by the players reflects what we champion every day.”
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