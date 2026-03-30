Wetherspoon has submitted fresh plans for its long-awaited Farnham pub as the company moves closer to starting work on its town centre site.
Waverley Borough Council received application WA/2026/00530 on Thursday, March 26 for alterations to 9-11 East Street – the former Slug & Lettuce premises earmarked for the new venue.
The proposals, submitted by JD Wetherspoon, include alterations to the rear of the building, with a new pedestrian access ramp and associated works to improve accessibility.
Further changes involve alterations to windows and the installation of mechanical extraction equipment at first-floor flat roof level.
The latest application comes as the pub chain continues to push forward with its plans for the site, having previously taken over the East Street unit with the aim of opening a new branch in Farnham.
The project has faced delays, with earlier uncertainty over start dates and planning requirements, but the company has indicated it is working towards beginning work on site this year, subject to approvals.
It also appears a name has been chosen, with a recent pavement licence application referring to the premises as ‘The J Smyth’ — a nod to its former life as the James Smyth Ltd family department store.
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