The Borough in Farnham reopened to traffic this morning (Monday, March 30) after being closed since January as part of a major town centre improvement scheme.
The closure formed part of Surrey County Council’s Farnham Infrastructure Programme, which includes new pavements, road layouts and planting in the town centre.
On Monday morning, motorists entering from Castle Street were seen asking road workers if they could turn left onto The Borough as access resumed.
The Borough now operates as a single-lane road, replacing the previous two-lane layout.
The reopening follows months of disruption and setbacks, including a shortage of paving materials that forced contractors to use temporary tarmac in places to keep the project on schedule.
Contractor Ringway ran out of the “unique” paving slabs required for the scheme, which are sourced from a single supplier with limited availability.
The issue had already sparked frustration among councillors, traders and residents, with some businesses reporting a sharp drop in trade during the closure.
Farnham town mayor George Murray previously said the situation was “not ideal” and warned the street “will look a bit rubbish for a while”.
Temporary tarmac is expected to remain in place until the correct paving stones can be installed at a later date.
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