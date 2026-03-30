Anyone viewing the noticeboard outside the ranger’s hut at Farnham Park will now find a poem displayed alongside information about the park’s history and wildlife.
The poem has been displayed on the noticeboard at the site on Graham Thorpe Drive, opposite the cricket pitch, by Waverley Borough Council.
Ms Stewart, who is also a guide at Farnham Castle and a children’s entertainer, wrote the piece after visiting the park with a friend.
While her friend slept, she said she was moved by the beauty of the surroundings and began writing.
The poem reflects the park’s history, ambience, and its long association with the town.
It is written in the style of Alfred, Lord Tennyson, inspired by his lyrical language and rich imagery.
The homage also reflects the 19th-century poet laureate’s connection to Farnham, where he is believed to have met his future wife, Sarah Sellwood, at a property in West Street, now home to Megan’s restaurant.
Ms Stewart, who has lived in the town for almost 30 years, said: “I hope that when people read my poem, it will paint a picture in their minds so they can visualise the beauty of the park.
“I love the history of this town, I love its children and I love its buildings. Having worked at the castle for 14 years, the park really is my second home.”
As well as her poetic tribute to Farnham Park, she has also written poems about Gostrey Meadow, Waverley Abbey and other well-known sites across the area.
She is hoping that some of these may be displayed soon.
Her poem is reproduced in full here:
Ode to Farnham Park
This beauteous arbour where under ancient trees we lie,
Sleeps through time and upward gazes to the sky,
Rich carpet of green stretches out over rolling fold,
Patterned in draperies, burnt brown and gold,
Layers of history swathing deep in its bed,
Of treasures and battles where brave hearts once bled,
For many a lover has here, trothed his sweet vow,
Beneath the shade of yonder chestnut bough,
And many a pledge, one strong, has been broken,
Great treaties, of war and peace here were spoken,
Now, butterflies flutter and dance to and fro,
Skimming dainty daisies encircled below.
This blessed spot where toil and trampled soil were born,
O’ garden of Endymion! - that sighs, the night and greets the dawn,
Thou shalt for many a year spring forth sweet blossoms new,
Painting a sea of fresh glistening dew.
I shall not weep, but keep the song of the lark,
Searing high, in melodious splendour, o’er this great and noble park.
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