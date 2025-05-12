Firefighters from West Sussex, Hampshire, and Surrey were called after a significant wildfire on Chapel Common Sunday (May 11).
The blaze, reported at 7.50am affected approximately eight hectares of heathland, which is located near Milland, West Sussex.
Nine fire engines were mobilised from across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to subdue the fire.
Crews worked throughout the day using jets and beaters to control the fire, remaining on scene until 11pm. Firefighters returned the following morning to reinspect and dampen down any remaining hotspots.
Chapel Common is a 101-hectare biological Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), recognised for its dry heathland, woodland, grassland, and scrub habitats.
It supports species such as the woodlark, nightjar, and Dartford warbler, and hosts rare invertebrates.
Investigations suggest the fire was started by a campfire.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "During periods of hot, dry weather, we urge people to take extra care and avoid lighting fires in the countryside. What starts as a small fire can quickly take hold and become much larger."
The fire comes as the latest blow as the area of the UK burnt by wildfires so far this year is already higher than the total for any year in more than a decade, satellite data suggests.
More than 29,200 hectares (292 sq km or 113 sq miles) has been burnt so far, according to figures from the Global Wildfire Information System, which has recorded burnt area since 2012.
That is more than the previous high of 28,100 hectares for the whole year of 2019.
To avoid wildfires advice suggests cigarettes are fully extinguished and never discarded carelessly, to avoid lighting fires or barbecues in the countryside, especially during dry or windy conditions, and never leave glass bottles behind, as they can magnify sunlight and start fires.