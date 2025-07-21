East Hampshire District Council’s cabinet agreed to introduce household food waste collections in the district next year when it met on July 18.
The food waste will be put into anaerobic digesters which break it down and generate biogas - an environmentally friendly, renewable energy source - plus compost for farmers.
Cllr Robert Mocatta, East Hampshire District Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration and prosperity, said: “This decision will kick-start the process of introducing food waste across the district.
“The service will help reduce the unrecyclable waste that the district produces, ensuring that the food we don’t eat is put to good use.
“It will also help to highlight how much food waste we’re all throwing away and hopefully encourage an overall reduction in the carbon produced in the district.”
As part of the Environment Act 2021, food waste recycling is expected to be provided by all councils.
