A plan to merge East Hampshire District Council into a new super-authority has drawn criticism for being “forced through” without proper public consultation, with warnings it could dismantle responsive local services.
The Conservative-led East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) voted this week to back a sweeping local government reorganisation that would replace 15 councils across Hampshire with four new unitary authorities.
The move is intended to streamline service delivery and achieve nearly £50 million in annual savings.
But opposition councillors have branded the proposal a top-down initiative lacking democratic legitimacy.
“This is being forced through without meaningful consultation of East Hampshire’s residents or businesses,” said Lib Dem Group Leader Cllr Elaine Woodard.
“The last government structure has been in place for over 50 years—we need to ensure that local communities are protected and decision-making isn’t too remote.”
Lib Dem Group Deputy Leader Cllr Emily Young added: “The district council has long delivered essential services directly to communities, with a deep understanding of local needs at a town and village level.
“That local responsiveness risks being lost, and there’s been no meaningful plan to protect it.”
Under the proposal, East Hampshire would be absorbed into a large North and Mid Hampshire authority alongside Basingstoke, Hart, Rushmoor and Winchester.
EHDC claims this model offers “the best balance of simplicity, stability and savings,” citing detailed analysis and a central government push to eliminate so-called two-tier councils.
EHDC Leader Cllr Richard Millard said the plan was “a historic step forward.”
“This is a model that balances ambition with realism, transformation with stability,” he said. “It is not driven by personal ambition or party politics. It is driven by what is right for our residents.”
Lib Dems, however, remain unconvinced. They voted unanimously against the proposal, warning of democratic dilution and a lack of clarity over how local identities and services would be safeguarded.
Despite the dissent, the plan was carried with support from Conservative, Green, Labour and Independent councillors. The Cabinet’s endorsement follows a report presented to Full Council last week, and paves the way for a public engagement period beginning today.
EHDC insists this engagement programme—running until 17 August—will allow residents, businesses and community groups to shape the final submission to central government.
Cllr Millard acknowledged the need for dialogue but said the chosen model offered the “most coherent, resilient and future-proof structure” among the options considered.
Lib Dems are now urging residents to participate in the consultation, stressing the importance of local voices in shaping the future of Hampshire’s governance.
“We need a rethink that puts communities—not cost savings—at the heart of any future reorganisation,” Cllr Young said.
The final proposal will return to Full Council and Cabinet in September before being submitted to Westminster, where ministers will undertake their own public consultation before making a final decision.
