Strike action by members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will impact services across the county, the NHS has warned.
Resident doctors who are members of the BMA are due to take part in strike action from 7am on Friday, July 26 to 7am on Wednesday, July 30, in an ongoing dispute between unions and the Government over pay.
The hospitals impacted by the strike include: Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.
The NHS is urging local residents to use health services appropriately to ensure they receive the right care for their needs.
Dr Lara Alloway, chief medical officer for NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, said: “We are working closely with our partners across the county to plan, prepare and mitigate the potential impact on patients, communities and staff to ensure that services continue to run as smoothly as possible.
“Patient care remains our top priority, and we are working hard to ensure that we continue to deliver the best level of care possible. If you have an appointment during the industrial action you should continue to attend as planned unless you are contacted to reschedule.”
She said no one should put off seeking care or treatment during the industrial action.
Details of all available services including Pharmacy First and urgent treatment centres are on the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight website.
“While we are urging local people to choose the right service for their needs, you should always call 999 or attend our emergency departments if it is an emergency situation,” added Dr Alloway.
