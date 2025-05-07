Howard Smith, known in the 1980s as the drummer of chart-topping band The Vapors, has begun his term as Mayor of Guildford for the 2025/2026 municipal year.
While he once played the drums behind the global hit Turning Japanese, Cllr Smith is now beating out a different rhythm as he takes on the borough’s top civic role.
The Vapors found international fame with appearances on Top of the Pops and tours across Australia and the United States.
Cllr Smith, born in Guildford and raised in Jacobs Well, was at the heart of that musical journey.
After the band disbanded, he remained deeply involved in the music industry, working for the Performing Right Society in London, running a record shop, and continuing to promote live music in and around Guildford.
Now turning his attention to civic life, Mayor Smith’s theme for the year is ‘improving lives’, a vision shaped by his passion for creativity, community, and inclusion.
He is particularly focussed on empowering young people through opportunities in music and the performing arts, while also enhancing the wellbeing of Guildford’s older residents.
The mayor has chosen to support three local charities during his term: the Guildford Shakespeare Company, Cheryl King Trust, and Phyllis Tuckwell Living Well Service.
“I am truly honoured and delighted to have become the mayor of Guildford. I can’t tell you what a thrill it is to become mayor of my hometown,” said Cllr Smith.
“I have a deep commitment to helping make our town the best it can possibly be for all our residents and will be using my role to effect change where I can.
“I want the year ahead to be great fun, not just for me, but for everyone. Our town of Guildford is a remarkable town, and borough, packed with great, generous people, beautiful villages, and wonderful countryside.
“I strongly believe that we have a responsibility to do everything that we can as a community, to help one another.”
Cllr Jane Tyson was also appointed deputy mayor for the municipal year 2025/2026.