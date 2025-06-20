This example had lost its internal fittings and original label, but key details survived. A single central catch bore the Louis Vuitton name and addresses in Paris and London – specifically 149 New Bond Street, the firm’s London flagship between 1900 and 2010. Its unique serial number, 748929, confirmed its early 20th-century provenance. The company made just a few of these, and all in 1892, although released later.