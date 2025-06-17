Living out their motto of ‘Proud to Belong, Proud to Achieve’, Woolmer Hill School students have created a moving ceramic story board in collaboration with residents of Chestnut View Care Home.
Year 7 to 9 pottery club members captured residents’ childhood memories, wartime experiences, and tales of ‘make do and mend’ through illustrated ceramic tiles. Students developed their listening and oracy skills by chatting with residents, then transformed their stories into clay reliefs.
Residents later visited the school to help glaze the final pieces.
Head of Art Sophie White said: “It’s been a joy watching students create something so meaningful.”
Displayed on Lion Green for VE Day, the piece now has a permanent home at Haslemere Rail Station for all to enjoy.
Comments
