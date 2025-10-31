The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Godalming and Ash constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of October 31, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Godalming and Ash were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,875 out of 2,930,106 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,339 out of 1,004,558 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 526 out of 489,875 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 391 out of 209,306 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 324 out of 258,077 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 261 out of 100,903 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 243 out of 190,288 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 214 out of 108,822 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 175 out of 124,503 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 152 out of 69,924 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.