Nearly a third of Hampshire’s county councillors have not updated their public register of gifts and hospitality for 2025, with some declarations dating back as far as 2021.
The council says that is fully in line with the rules, but its approach contrasts with other local authorities that now require annual or quarterly updates.
Councillors at Hampshire County Council (HCC) only have to amend their register within 28 days of receiving a new gift or hospitality worth more than £50, or if their interests change.
They receive an annual reminder but are not required to confirm a “nil return” if nothing has been received.
National guidance from the Committee on Standards in Public Life recommends that councils update and publish their registers at least quarterly to reassure residents that declarations are up to date.
Following the recommendation, local authorities, including Surrey County Council, Chelmsford City Council and Gedling Borough Council, have introduced annual or quarterly confirmation systems.
According to the data reviewed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, around 29 per cent of Hampshire councillors have not submitted an update this year, with some declarations four years old.
From the documents, only two councillors reported receiving any gifts or hospitality over the £50 threshold this year, specifically, Cllr David Harrison (Totton South & Marchwood) and Cllr Zoe Huggins (Leesland & Town).
Meanwhile, around 60 percent of councillors updated their registers in 2025 but declared no gifts or hospitality.
Those who submitted updated “nil” returns included council leader Nick Adams-King, cabinet member Roz Chadd, Alex Crawford, Roger Price, Jacky Tustain, Steve Forster, Mark Kemp-Gee and Patricia Stallard.
Several councillors, however, have not made any changes since 2021, including deputy leader Jan Warwick (2024), cabinet member Lulu Bowerman (2021), Ann Briggs (2021), Peter Chegwyn (2021), Rod Cooper (2021), Jackie Branson (2022) and Keith Mans (2023), or Keith House (2021).
A spokesperson for HCC said councillors are acting within the rules of the code of conduct that requires councillors to update their register within 28 days of becoming aware of any new disclosable pecuniary interest or changes to existing ones.
They added: “Some councillors may not have updated their register simply because no new disclosable pecuniary interests have arisen, and no qualifying gifts or hospitality have been received.
“This is fully in line with their obligations.
“While annual reminders are issued, councillors are not required to submit a nil return. Responsibility for maintaining an up-to-date register lies with each Councillor.
“The monitoring officer provides guidance to all new councillors, issues annual reminders, and ensures that all declarations and updates are published on the county council’s website.”
