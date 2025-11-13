Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones says the Government’s plan to scrap the system of elected commissioners is “inevitable” but “disappointing” in the way it was announced.
The Government confirmed plans to abolish the role across England and Wales, arguing the change will save £100 million over this parliament. Ministers said the 12-year-old model had become a “failed experiment”, with fewer than one in five voters able to name their commissioner.
Ms Jones, who oversees policing in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said the move had long been expected given plans for every area of England to have an elected mayor by 2029. She has already been selected as the Conservative candidate to be the first Mayor of Hampshire and the Solent in 2026.
“Where a mayor’s area matches the boundaries of a Police and Crime Commissioner, it was clear the two roles would be merged. So this outcome was inevitable,” said Ms Jones.
“What is disappointing is the lack of consultation with the public before today’s announcement.
“When we see issues in policing, such as in the recent BBC documentary about issues in the Met, it is right that there is strong effective independent governance of policing. PCCs have made that happen.
“Firstly, I need to make clear to the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight that this will not have a direct impact here.
“For us, the position is unchanged because Hampshire and the Solent Mayoral Combined County Authority will be formed in 2026, and PCC powers are due to be transferred to the mayor’s office in 2027.”
She also highlighted her record while serving as PCC.
“Since my election in 2021, I have funded 815 additional police officers; launched a highly successful named Local Bobby scheme which has since been rolled out nationally; reopened eight police stations; and introduced a Victims Hub and invested £11 million every year in victim and perpetrator support programmes,” she said.
“Knife crime has also significantly reduced and my funding of the UKPAC initiative is seeing prolific shoplifters targeted and local businesses protected.
“Having a single, visible local leader – answerable to the public – has improved scrutiny and transparency, ensuring policing deliver on the issues that matter most to local communities.
“Whatever follows in our place must be rooted in local and national accountability, clear and identifiable leadership and connected to local communities. The public deserve nothing less.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.