Councillor Mark Cooper (Romsey Town) has been elected as the chairman of Hampshire County Council, the first Liberal Democrat “for some years” to hold the position.
He was proposed by the re-elected leader of the council, Nick Adams-King, who said that Cllr Cooper, with his experience as mayor of Romsey on three occasions and Test Valley, would be an excellent chairman for the council.
Pal Hayre, former mayor of Fareham Borough Council, has been elected vice-chair.
Mr Cooper was elected Mayor of Test Valley Borough Council in 2021. He has been a county councillor since 2005. He sits on the county council’s regulatory committee, the River Hamble Harbour Management Committee and the Universal Services Select Committee.
During his speech at the county council’s annual meeting on May 22), the former geography and economics teacher emphasised that one of his key focuses is climate change and the protection of the Hampshire coast and estuaries.
“We have to bear in mind that a very large part of our county is low-lying, coastline and estuaries, which are under extreme danger from rising sea levels and increasing storm frequency. Therefore that would be one of my focuses over the upcoming year.”
Chairman Cooper will also prioritise promoting Hampshire as a significant historical and geographical region.
He added: “I will strive not to let you down.”