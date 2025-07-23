Teenage pregnancy rates in Hampshire continue to show a “long-term downward trend” in the last 13 years, councillors have been told.
Rates also remain below the national average in England, at around 11 per cent, compared to a national average of around 13 per cent.
At Hampshire County Council, full council on July 17, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Cllr Russell Oppenheimer, responded to questions over the trend of rates of teenage pregnancy in Hampshire.
According to Cllr Oppenheimer, teenage pregnancy rates in Hampshire show a “long-term downward trend” from 1998 to 2021 with a reduction of 66 per cent in the under-18 conception rates.
Cllr Oppenheimer said: “Overall, the progress has been significant, and sustained efforts remain essential to maintain and reduce the number of unintended pregnancies among young people.
“Building on this success, Hampshire is implementing a multi-agency evidence-based strategy that includes three core elements.”
One of the three core elements includes comprehensive, age-appropriate, and inclusive relationship and sex education.
Another key aspect is access to sexual health services. The county council provides an integrated sexual and reproductive health service offering confidential services, including, contraception, emergency contraception, and expert advice across all districts, with special support for vulnerable groups.
The final element involves local health promotion campaigns that encourage safer sex practices, raise awareness about contraception, and improve access to free contraceptive methods.
Cllr Oppenheimer said that the council’s ambitions are to “ensure” that young people in Hampshire have the knowledge, confidence, and support they need to “make positive life choices”.
Recently, the council approved the expenditure of over £14 million to continue offering long-acting reversible contraception, focusing on under-18 conceptions and prescribing of long-acting reversible contraception for girls and women aged 15 to 44 years.
This service includes the fitting and removal of long-acting contraceptive coils and implants, which are highly effective and cost-efficient methods to prevent unintended pregnancies.
Some methods include implants, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and injections.
