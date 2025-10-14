Jim Edwards, Honorary Poppy Appeal Organiser, said: “Please wear your poppy with pride as we remember all those men and women who gave their lives or suffered injuries whilst serving our country. Many of our young service men and women continue to work in considerable danger resulting all too often in the loss of lives or suffering serious and life changing injuries. The Royal British Legion, through your generosity provides them and their dependents with financial and psychological support when they are at their most vulnerable.”