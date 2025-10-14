Haslemere residents are being called on to support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2025, with hopes high to beat the record-breaking £47,117 raised last year to help veterans and service families.
The appeal kicks off on Thursday, October 23, with poppy boxes and collecting tins appearing at Tesco, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Haslemere Railway Station, local businesses, schools, care homes, churches, the Haslemere Health Centre, Minor Injuries and Outpatients, and via house-to-house collectors.
Jim Edwards, Honorary Poppy Appeal Organiser, said: “Please wear your poppy with pride as we remember all those men and women who gave their lives or suffered injuries whilst serving our country. Many of our young service men and women continue to work in considerable danger resulting all too often in the loss of lives or suffering serious and life changing injuries. The Royal British Legion, through your generosity provides them and their dependents with financial and psychological support when they are at their most vulnerable.”
Remembrance Sunday falls on November 9 this year, with services across The Herald area, and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am on Tuesday, November 11, at the War Memorial in Haslemere High Street. A new Garden of Remembrance will be sited next to the War Memorial, where small wooden crosses can be placed. Crosses, vehicle poppies, and wreaths will be available at supermarket sites, the station, and Marley Flowers in the High Street.
Volunteers Ian Fairbairn, Annie Williams, Clive Davies, Lee Booker-Payne, and Philip Newman will once again organise the lamp post poppy displays, continuing what has been a town tradition for more than a decade. This year, organisers also thank Waverley Borough Council and Haslemere Town Council for supporting appeal activities by allowing use of their premises.
Every poppy worn and contribution given helps ensure that support reaches those most in need.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Jim Edwards on 01428 608184.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.