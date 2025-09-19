New parking charges and restrictions in Farnham, Hindhead and Haslemere are being proposed by Waverley Borough Council with a public consultation open until October 3.
While these are proposals only, some have sparked debate, in particular the one of imposing a limit on the free parking at Farnham Park’s car park, where the council is suggesting that vehicles can park for up to four hours with no return within 12 hours.
Denise Evans moved to Farnham because of its park.
She said: “I go there several times a day walking my dogs but also to meet friends in the café. I don’t think that there is a problem with parking, only during the summer holidays.
“It’s the no return within 12 hours that is ridiculous. Basically that’s one visit a day and will penalise the local people and damage the café trade.”
However, one woman who did not wish to be named but described herself as “a massive fan of Farnham Park” said that she believed the restrictions are necessary.
She said: “I would estimate that between six and 10 spaces a day are occupied by non-park users. Cars are sometimes left there for weeks.
“Meanwhile I see parents with children unable to find parking spaces. I also see people who double-park or block the emergency access routes or park on the sections reserved for pedestrians.”
Other proposals would see charges introduced in Haslemere’s Weyhill Road car parks and at the Memorial Hall car park in Farnham, and no charges but restrictions at the Beacon Hill car park, Hindhead, where parking would be free for up to three hours for anyone using a permit machine in the car park. However, there would be no return within three hours.
To take part in the consultation, visit waverleyboroughcouncil.commonplace.is/ and select ‘Traffic Regulation Order’, or call 01483 523 333.
