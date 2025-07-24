Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice has received more than £1 million in government funding, as part of a national £100 million capital investment programme to modernise hospices across England.
In the latest funding round, the Farnham-based hospice was granted over £827k from a £75 million allocation released by the Department of Health and Social Care.
This follows an earlier grant, bringing Phyllis Tuckwell’s total award to just over £1 million.
The funding forms part of a wider investment package announced in December 2024, which will help more than 170 hospices in England improve critical infrastructure - such as installing adapted beds, upgrading technology, and creating more family-friendly spaces.
It is part of the Government’s broader strategy to move care from hospitals into the community and ensure palliative patients receive care in comfortable, dignified settings.
Phyllis Tuckwell Chief Executive Sarah Church said: “We are delighted and grateful to have received just over £1 million from the Government’s £100 million capital grant award to hospices across England.
“We will put this money towards building the new hospice in Farnham, which has a total project budget of £17.5 million.
“This government funding recognises the important role that hospices play, and will contribute towards protecting our financial sustainability and ensuring that we are here to help those who need us for decades to come.”
The current round of funding represents the second phase of the government’s capital programme. The initial £25 million tranche was distributed in February 2025 to support urgent repairs and essential upgrades.
The remaining £75 million, announced this summer, will fund larger projects in the 2025–26 financial year.
Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice care, is administering the scheme on behalf of the government without charging administrative fees.
Chief Executive of Hospice UK Toby Porter said:“We were pleased to distribute the first £25 million of this funding early in March.
“We know this money has made a huge difference to hospices, and the next £75 million will continue to help them invest in their buildings, facilities and digital infrastructure.”
Nationwide, improvements already made include updated procedure rooms, energy-efficient upgrades such as solar panels, digital systems to reduce paperwork, and enhanced accommodation for families.
These changes aim to cut operational costs, improve environmental sustainability, and provide more welcoming spaces for patients and loved ones.
Minister for State Care Stephen Kinnock added:“People deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity. I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families.”
While welcoming the investment, Mr Porter emphasised the need for sustained support:“While this one-off investment has been very welcome, it’s critical that we continue to work with government to secure long-term reform to ensure hospice care is there for everyone who needs it.”
Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, which supports patients across West Surrey and North East Hampshire, continues to fundraise for its new, purpose-built hospice in Farnham.
When finished, the facility aims to meet rising demand and deliver exceptional end-of-life care.
