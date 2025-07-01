The Herald has announced a partnership with FareShare Sussex & Surrey, the leading food redistribution charity, to promote its vital work online and in print.
FareShare takes good-quality surplus food from the food industry and redistributes it to more than 8,000 frontline charities and community groups across the UK.
The partnership ensures editorial coverage of FareShare's work, with the Herald also donating free advertising space for key messaging and campaigning.
FareShare South West CEO Lucy Bearn said: “We are part of a national charity network but we’re rooted in the local community, and that’s at the heart of what we do: working with local food suppliers, connecting with over 340 small charities, schools and community groups across the south west, and staying responsive to what local people really need and care about. Tindle Newspapers is an integral part of that local picture, so this partnership feels genuinely special – we’re so thankful for their support.”
Scott Wood, Managing Director of Tindle Newspapers, the publisher of the Herald, said: “We know because of our presence in towns and communities across Southern England, Wales and the Isle of Man that families are feeling the pinch. That is why we are delighted to announce this partnership with three of FareShare’s network partners, to publicise their amazing work and help to promote their campaigns and appeals.”
Charities and community groups receiving food via the FareShare network include schools, refuges, community centres, faith groups and homelessness shelters. The food provided supports local charities to provide a range of essential services to people in need, while also enhancing employability, reducing isolation and helping to build important connections.
In the last year the FareShare network helped feed nearly one million people, redistributed more than 50,000 tonnes of food, and contributed the equivalent of nearly 10 million meals.
