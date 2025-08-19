There were high fives and hugs in Liphook last Thursday as Bohunt sixth form students collected their A-Level results.
But there was one high-flyer who really stood out – with Zoe Riley’s ambitions matching her equally lofty marks.
The 18-year-old has secured a highly-coveted degree apprenticeship with BAE Systems after getting A*s in English Language, Psychology and Social Science and the same mark for an Extended Project Qualification.
“When I got the email there was a moment of shock, then happiness,” said Zoe, before thanking her teachers.
“Everyone at the sixth form is just absolutely fabulous. They do as much as they can to make sure you feel as confident in yourself as possible and it’s such a great environment to be in.”
Her feelings were shared by Amelia Jarvis after the student from Liss booked her place at Bristol University after getting an A* for English Literature and As for drama and history. A career on the stage may yet beckon.
She said: “I’m doing Theatre and English – I love them both so I’m very happy I can do them in Bristol.
“And the teachers here? Oh my god, they are the most incredible staff.”
Despite having a small cohort of 80 students, the class of 2025 at Bohunt enjoyed some big success. An impressive 46 per cent of all grades were either A* or A while every student who applied for Oxbridge was successful.
They include Jake Ball, who is off to Oxford after getting three A*s and one A.
Clare Hodgson, head of the sixth form, said Bohunt is incredibly proud of its students.
She added: “Over the last two years they have all shown immense commitment, resilience and motivation to undertake their students and achieve such excellent outcomes – these results are a credit to them and our wonderful teaching team.”
