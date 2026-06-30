An East Hampshire wood supplier has been named by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) after it was found to have deliberately defaulted on more than £225,000 in tax.
All Wood Solutions Limited, registered at an address in Overdale Walk, Whitehill, appears on HMRC's latest list of tax defaulters, published this week.
According to HMRC, the company owes £225,570.15 in tax between March 24 and August 31, 2024. It was issued a civil penalty of £157,899.10.
The company is among more than 150 individuals and businesses named across the UK.
HMRC said everyone on the list deliberately failed to pay at least £25,000 in tax and did not make a full disclosure after the tax authority began investigating. Taxpayers who make a full disclosure are not publicly named.
Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's director of small business and individuals, said businesses failing to pay the tax they owe were "unfair to compliant businesses and to the communities they serve, and we are determined to tackle it".
He added: "Among those named are takeaways, convenience stores and other high street businesses from across the UK – a reminder that HMRC's work to tackle non-compliance reaches into every part of the country."
HMRC stressed the list relates to civil penalties only and does not include criminal convictions for tax fraud. Businesses remain on the published list for 12 months.
The tax authority said it will carry out more than 30,000 interventions during 2026-27 to tackle tax fraud and criminal activity on the high street.
The crackdown will include more visits to cash-intensive businesses, action against money laundering and National Minimum Wage breaches, investigations into the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes, and measures to tackle rogue directors and electronic till fraud.
Attempts have been made to contact All Wood Solutions Ltd for comment.
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