It’s a couple of months before Christmas, but it’s never too early to celebrate the wondrous events which led to the great party of December 25.
However, The Haslemere Thespians have ditched donkeys, stars and stables for a laugh-out-loud comic variation on the virgin birth.
A far cry from their summer production A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Oliver Lansley's play Immaculate follows a young woman who finds her life spiralling into confusion when she wakes up one morning unaccountably pregnant.
As a Haslemere Thespians spokesperson put it: “You're young, free and single and haven't had sex for the last 11 and a half months. Not only are you pregnant, but to make matters worse the Angel Gabriel and Lucifer turn up on your doorstep claiming parentage.”
Director Ruth Ahmed said: "I first read Immaculate about four years ago and immediately wanted to have the opportunity to direct it.
“It is a great play which on the surface seems made up of excellent one-liners within an outrageously funny plot, but it also puts forward ideas to provoke deeper thought.
“It’s a fantastic vehicle to show the strength of the acting abilities of our local non-professional actors and demonstrates the bravery and intrepid nature of the Thespians to produce a play that other groups might shy away from.
“There have been a lot of laughs in the rehearsal room and I can’t wait to see the audience reaction.”
Immaculate is at Haslemere Hall from October 9 to 11 at 7.30pm. The show runs for 90 minutes without an interval and tickets, priced £16, are available from the Haslemere Hall box office at https://www.haslemerehall.co.uk/sales/genres/theatre/immaculate
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.