Arts Society Haslemere will welcome Dr Antonia Gatward Cevizli on Tuesday, October 21 at 2 pm in Haslemere Hall for a lecture titled Süleyman the Magnificent and the Golden Age of Ottoman Art and Architecture.
The talk will explore the Ottoman Empire at the height of its power under Süleyman, when wealth was channelled into architecture, ceramics, textiles and manuscripts. Dr Gatward Cevizli will introduce some of the period’s artistic treasures and highlight Süleyman’s role as a patron.
