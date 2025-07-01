Hundreds of walkers enjoyed a light stroll in the countryside as a milestone charity event took place near Tilford.
Scorching temperatures didn’t cool interest in the annual Beacon of Peace Walk with more than 1,700 fundraisers taking steps to support local charities, writes Anna Carroll.
The 40th annual event organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association (AMEA UK) saw walkers enjoy a four or six kilometre circular route from Waverley Abbey School.
The organisers raised £625,000 for local charities last year and hope this year’s efforts will hit a similar sum.
The scenic and enjoyable route looped around Tilford but there was more to enjoy after the walking with kids enjoying a cycle track and free funfair.
The Beacon of Peace walks have raised more than £10.6million over the last 40 years with proceeds being shared among 663 UK charities.
Luft ur Rahman, Beacon of Peace chairman, said the event continues to bring people together.
He said: “The Beacon of Peace has united people of all faiths, backgrounds, and communities in a shared mission of compassion.”
“What began as a small charity walk has now raised millions of pounds, supporting more than 600 local charities across the UK. These have included food banks, hospices, mental health initiatives, schools and community support programmes.
“At the same time the initiative has expanded globally restoring sight to more than 23,000 people through cataract surgeries and constructing hospitals and maternity clinics in West Africa.”
He added: Entirely volunteer-run, with all donations going directly to charitable causes, this is a legacy of local care and global impact – powered by faith, service and unity.”
And there is such thing as a free lunch, as the Ahmadiyya community served up traditional food and drink for walkers with plenty of fruit and water stations set up along the route.
