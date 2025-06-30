A Tilford woman who offered help following a fatal collision on the Hogs Back has lambasted the dozens of motorists who kept on driving as a tragedy unfolded.
Angharad Talbot-Erasmus feels the pedestrian who died on June 17 after being struck by a lorry on the A31 near Puttenham was “massively failed by the system”.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene with the eastbound carriageway between Puttenham and Guildford being closed for several hours.
But it was clear to Angharad and other people who stopped that she was not in a clear state – and it breaks her heart that so many motorists turned a blind eye and kept on driving during the traumatic period.
“How devastating that times have changed so much that people’s journeys are more important than stopping to assist in a fatal accident,” said Angharad.
“In the time it took me to pass the lady, pull up my car and run back I would estimate 20 cars drove past.
“Before I even reached the lady I was in a line of at least 20 cars – it haunts me that so many people could drive past a person who was clearly severely injured with no-one around them helping.
“She would have travelled quite a distance to arrive at that point and must have been seen by many people.
“It would have been glaringly obvious that she was in need of help. I hope at least some notified the authorities of her presence on the roads she must have travelled on.”
Angharad said she didn’t see the accident, which took place around 1.55pm close to the B3006 Puttenham junction, but it must have happened at least a minute before the well-wisher arrived at the scene. By the time she got back a van had pulled in front to shield the victim on the inside lane from on-coming traffic.
The Herald has decided not to print details of the aftermath but the lorry driver was in a state of shock with Angharad calling the emergency services.
But it’s the apathy shown by other motorists on the A31 between Farnham and Guildford which has haunted her, with Angharad and other people at the scene expressing their sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and close ones.
She said: “It took me a while to process what was going on as there was not a stopped vehicle near the person, and the steady flow of traffic indicated no cause for concern for any of the other drivers.
“It was clearly visible how serious it was, which makes it even worse that the cars kept passing – I just find it devastating that something like this could happen.”
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or helmet cam footage that may have captured part of the incident have been urged to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45250072844 on 101.
Alternatively, message through the 24/7 live chat service on www.surrey.police.uk or report details anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
