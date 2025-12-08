It was a recipe for success for Tavola Di Famiglia as the new Italian restaurant scooped top honours in Farnham’s Make It Sparkle Christmas window competition.
Last week, Town Mayor Cllr George Murray and the mayoress, his wife Jacoba, toured the town to judge the most creative window displays, all of which were designed by students at the University for the Creative Arts (UCA).
On Monday, the mayor, UCA student entrants, and members of Farnham BID gathered at The Bush Hotel before walking to Tavola Di Famiglia to inform owner Jamie Haworth that he had won.
Janie Elliott-Dunn, Farnham BID manager, said: “We’re proud that the BID can help champion local talent and showcase Farnham as a vibrant, creative and welcoming town.
“Working with UCA on this project has brought fresh imagination and a brilliant new energy into the high street – strengthening the connection between our amazing businesses and the incredible young talent here in Farnham, and reflecting exactly what Make It Farnham is all about.”
Cllr Murray said: “The reason my wife and I picked the winner was, firstly, because it’s a beautiful design, but also because it lends itself perfectly to this window – it just blends in.”
The mayor, who previously ran a coffee shop in the town centre, said his business experience played a part in the decision.
“As a restaurant owner and someone who ran a business, this is the kind of idea I would have liked. It’s the right height, you can see over it and you can see through it,” he added.
The competition showcased festive window designs created by UCA students in partnership with local businesses across the town.
Tavola Di Famiglia, which serves authentic Tuscan cuisine, opened in the summer and is run by brothers Sam and Jamie Haworth.
