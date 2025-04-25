A Farnham-based charity is calling on people across the UK to get moving this May in support of children and adults with dyslexia.
The Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, based in West Street, has launched its “Miles in May” campaign – a virtual challenge aimed at boosting fitness and wellbeing while raising vital funds.
“This is a brilliant way to combine fitness and fundraising – whether you walk, jog, or run, you’ll be helping others take big steps forward in their own lives,” said Hazel Radnor, Head of Fundraising at Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. “Plus, it’s a great excuse to spend more time outdoors this spring!”
Participants can take on the challenge from anywhere in the UK, choosing how far to go and how they want to complete their miles throughout the month.
As part of the initiative, the charity will also host a Big Walk for Dyslexia in Farnham, Surrey, on 1 June. Held as part of the Farnham Walking Festival, the event offers a 5km family- and dog-friendly walk, as well as a gentler 1.5km route for “those with smaller paws”.
This year’s Big Walk is sponsored by local insurance firm Howden Farnham.
“We’re honoured to sponsor this year’s Big Walk,” said Chris Biggs, Branch Manager at Howden Farnham. “Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything we do, so we’re excited to see how much we can raise together to support this fantastic cause.”