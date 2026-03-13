Last week it seemed likely that Binsted would suffer the same fate as Wrecclesham, Rowledge and Hale in not holding the normally annual village celebrations this year.
However, leafleting all the houses in the village to invite the occupants to a meeting on March 6 seems to have done the trick and the fete will take place on July 11 as previously planned.
Matt Arrowsmith, the outgoing fete committee chair, said: “At the meeting we asked again for volunteers and three people put up their hands, including Lisa Wright who has offered to become committee chair and coordinate the fete.
“That is the cornerstone from which everything else can be built.”
