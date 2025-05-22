One of my favourite stories in the Bible takes place on the beach (John 21:1-14). I love this story as there’s the promise of breakfast, a sunrise, redemption and hope.
As the first light of dawn broke across the still waters of Galilee, a familiar voice called out from the shore. The disciples, tired from a long night of fishing and still reeling from the recent events of Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection, turned towards the voice. There, highlighted by the rising sun, stood Jesus, tending to a simple but significant feast.
There is something so astoundingly compelling about the saviour of the world quietly building a fire, preparing and cooking fish on glowing coals before calling out to his friends to join him.
Jesus prioritised them. He chose them. He desired to be with them again. The risen Jesus could have done anything with his time. He didn’t demand a press conference to propel his ministry. He didn’t hound those who had crucified him. He didn’t need to justify himself.
Among the disciples out on the water was Peter, the passionate and impulsive fisherman who only days earlier (when Jesus faced death and needed his friends near), had denied even knowing Jesus—not once, but three times. I wonder how Peter felt, as he realised this man on the beach was his friend Jesus? What apology was he preparing as he waded through the water?
After the hungry fisherman had eaten, they rested on the warming sand by the fire.
Jesus turned to speak to Peter, not with condemnation but with restoration. Three times He asked, “Do you love me?”—one question for each denial. And with each response, Peter was given a new commission: “Feed my lambs. Take care of my sheep. Feed my sheep.” In other words, ‘nurture and protect those seeking truth, love and hope.’
Peter’s failure was not the end of his story. It became the foundation for a renewed purpose. From denier to bold leader, from brokenness to calling. Jesus is our hope, our restorer.
How would you respond if Jesus gazed across the beach and invited you to sit with him? Where do you need hope and restoration? It’s a new day, the fire is still burning, ‘Hope’ is near.
